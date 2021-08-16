iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 38,139 shares.The stock last traded at $290.44 and had previously closed at $288.85.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.74.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IYH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.