Island Coin (ISLE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $241.00

Island Coin (CURRENCY:ISLE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Island Coin has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. Island Coin has a market cap of $70,273.14 and approximately $241.00 worth of Island Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Island Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00053344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00132859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.09 or 0.00159008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,940.94 or 0.99951681 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.45 or 0.00914760 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,160.77 or 0.06876753 BTC.

Island Coin Profile

Island Coin’s total supply is 537,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,485,243,698,662 coins. Island Coin’s official Twitter account is @island_coin . The Reddit community for Island Coin is https://reddit.com/r/islandcoin

Island Coin Coin Trading

