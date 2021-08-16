Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) Major Shareholder Buys $755,250.00 in Stock

Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 142,500 shares of Italk stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $755,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hudson Executive Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 2,100 shares of Italk stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $10,857.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TALK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,331. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.12. Italk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Italk in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Italk during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Italk during the second quarter worth about $93,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Italk during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Italk during the second quarter worth about $116,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Italk in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.70 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Italk in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Italk in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Italk in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Italk Company Profile

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

