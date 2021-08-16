Ituran Location and Control (ITRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 23rd. Analysts expect Ituran Location and Control to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.65 million. On average, analysts expect Ituran Location and Control to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $24.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. Ituran Location and Control has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $577.83 million, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITRN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ituran Location and Control stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.