J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $96.10

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.10 and last traded at $96.10, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JDWPY)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

