Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) by 5,815.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933,918 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.73% of Jaguar Health worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth $69,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth $131,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth $90,000. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 1,260.3% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 257,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 238,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 267.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 160,907 shares in the last quarter. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JAGX opened at $1.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.50. Jaguar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.56.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 388.26% and a negative return on equity of 263.79%. The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JAGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas.

