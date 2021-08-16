James Cameron Sells 999 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $119,470.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE WCC traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.72. 212,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,373. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.45. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.53.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WCC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 32.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 70.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 26,270.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.