James H. Kropp Sells 500 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director James H. Kropp sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $13,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AMH stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.99. 1,735,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,769. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. Equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

