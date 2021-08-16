Jane Wright-Mitchell Sells 10,000 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) General Counsel Jane Wright-Mitchell sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PCVX stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $26.28. 214,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,214. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.85. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $58.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 0.48.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 29.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,228,000 after purchasing an additional 495,700 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 81.5% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 501,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.2% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,865,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,350,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the second quarter worth about $3,264,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 40.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 120,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

