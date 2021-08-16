Jarvis+ Price Hits $0.0076 on Exchanges (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $827,139.22 and approximately $359,955.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jarvis+ has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00063395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00017159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $430.14 or 0.00928098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00110467 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00047285 BTC.

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+ (JAR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars.

