Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT Lowered to $210.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JAZZ. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.31.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of JAZZ opened at $142.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $119.08 and a 1-year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,389 shares of company stock worth $2,532,292. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 883.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 274,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,767,000 after purchasing an additional 246,607 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,598 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,145,000 after buying an additional 35,795 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.