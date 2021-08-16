JD.com (JD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect JD.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD opened at $69.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.05. The firm has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.74. JD.com has a 12 month low of $60.94 and a 12 month high of $108.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JD.com stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 110,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,000. JD.com makes up about 0.5% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.43.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.