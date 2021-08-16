JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down to $69.86

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $69.86, but opened at $67.79. JD.com shares last traded at $66.87, with a volume of 109,745 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JD. HSBC reduced their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.05. The firm has a market cap of $88.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,233,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 13.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,701,000 after acquiring an additional 40,728 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 29.1% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 28.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 23,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 13.6% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 30,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

