JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Short Interest Update

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,382,300 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the July 15th total of 3,888,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,941.0 days.

OTCMKTS JDHIF opened at $9.55 on Monday. JD Health International has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $22.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92.

Get JD Health International alerts:

About JD Health International

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health and wellness products through direct selling and online retail pharmacy network.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for JD Health International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Health International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.