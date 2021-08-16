JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Short Interest Update

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,382,300 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the July 15th total of 3,888,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,941.0 days.
OTCMKTS JDHIF opened at $9.55 on Monday. JD Health International has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $22.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92.
About JD Health International
