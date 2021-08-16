Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Airbnb in a report released on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABNB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, July 16th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $172.50 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.97.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $152.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.21. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion and a PE ratio of -9.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,429,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,682,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 2,386.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 486,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $68,055,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,016,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $22,481,615.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,727,795 shares of company stock worth $394,072,582 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

