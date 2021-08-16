Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €40.00 Price Target

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €40.00 ($47.06) price target from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MT. Morgan Stanley set a €34.20 ($40.24) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €36.36 ($42.77).

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a one year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.