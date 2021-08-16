Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €40.00 Price Target

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €40.00 ($47.06) price target from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MT. Morgan Stanley set a €34.20 ($40.24) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €36.36 ($42.77).

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a one year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

