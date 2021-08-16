Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TELA Bio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.49). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TELA Bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 million. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 130.59% and a negative return on equity of 65.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TELA opened at $13.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.95. TELA Bio has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 79,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 103,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,727 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 405.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 122,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 0.7% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,392,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

