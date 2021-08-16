Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Venator Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Venator Materials’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VNTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.01.

Shares of Venator Materials stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $320.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.87. Venator Materials has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

