Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aveanna Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AVAH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $9.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAH. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $49,456,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $48,838,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $44,532,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $31,754,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $21,709,000. 1.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

