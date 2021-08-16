Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Burlington Stores, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Burlington Stores in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BURL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.10.

BURL stock opened at $342.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.67 and a beta of 0.98. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $189.37 and a twelve month high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.76) EPS.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Burlington Stores by 5.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 13.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

