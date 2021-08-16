Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Codex DNA, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNAY)

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Codex DNA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.25). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Codex DNA’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.70).

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DNAY. KeyCorp started coverage on Codex DNA in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Codex DNA in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.57 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ DNAY opened at $13.72 on Monday. Codex DNA has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $25.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA during the second quarter worth approximately $14,227,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA during the second quarter worth approximately $12,082,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA during the second quarter worth approximately $4,400,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA during the second quarter worth approximately $4,400,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA during the second quarter worth approximately $4,399,000.

About Codex DNA

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

