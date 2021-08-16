Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Honda Motor Co., Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Honda Motor in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $32.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $97.92 earnings per share.

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $32.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Honda Motor has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $33.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.73%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,546,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,861,000 after acquiring an additional 376,125 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,973,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,215,000 after acquiring an additional 147,000 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,215,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,227,000 after acquiring an additional 46,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,244,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,063,000 after acquiring an additional 22,031 shares during the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

