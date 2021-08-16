Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Immunocore Holdings plc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Immunocore in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.07). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Immunocore’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.09) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.88) EPS.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.36).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ IMCR opened at $30.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.12. Immunocore has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $61.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Immunocore in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter valued at about $426,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

