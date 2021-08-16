Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.49 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $57.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.52. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $57.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion and a PE ratio of 33.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 5,207.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,173,000 after buying an additional 1,381,269 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at $1,368,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,028,000 after buying an additional 3,993,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

