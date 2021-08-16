Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Symrise AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Symrise in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Symrise’s FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

SYIEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:SYIEY opened at $36.65 on Monday. Symrise has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $37.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Symrise

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

