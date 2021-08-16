Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ADMA Biologics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.66). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 81.15% and a negative net margin of 126.67%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ADMA. HC Wainwright cut their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $1.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.61. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $191.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2,530.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 330,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 35.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 349,412 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 56.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 860,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 311,287 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

