Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.42). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.86) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.00) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.22) EPS.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06).

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of RPHM stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13.

In other Reneo Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bali Muralidhar acquired 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 199,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,011.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $639,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $4,665,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $672,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $3,417,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,749,000. 22.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

