Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Atreca in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.71). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atreca’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.28) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atreca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of BCEL stock opened at $5.79 on Monday. Atreca has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $20.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.04.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atreca in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Atreca by 438.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atreca in the first quarter valued at $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atreca in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Atreca in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

