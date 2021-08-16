Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Linde in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Linde’s FY2022 earnings at $11.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $309.40 on Monday. Linde has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $310.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.03. The firm has a market cap of $159.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

