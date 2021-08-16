Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY)

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Toshiba in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.00.

Get Toshiba alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TOSYY opened at $19.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68. Toshiba has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.