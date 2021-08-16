Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Euronav in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EURN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Euronav presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $7.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Euronav has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.35 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 19.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Euronav by 20.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Euronav by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Euronav by 41.4% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Euronav by 6.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,952 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

