Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Generation Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.53). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Generation Bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.69) EPS.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08).

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Generation Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Generation Bio stock opened at $22.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.18. Generation Bio has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $55.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 5.55.

In other Generation Bio news, insider Douglas Kerr sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $88,653.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 330,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,915.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $51,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,218.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,786 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,074 over the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Generation Bio by 148.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Generation Bio by 222.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

