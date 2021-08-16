Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Atotech Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ATC)

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Atotech in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atotech’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Atotech had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATC. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Atotech from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

NYSE ATC opened at $23.40 on Monday. Atotech has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,404,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,435,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,050,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $958,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

