Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Precision BioSciences, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Precision BioSciences in a report released on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.11.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.80. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 45.88% and a negative return on equity of 83.50%.

Precision BioSciences stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $585.72 million, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.69. Precision BioSciences has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,206,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,534,000 after purchasing an additional 184,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Precision BioSciences by 20.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,792,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,956,000 after acquiring an additional 479,041 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Precision BioSciences by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after acquiring an additional 60,205 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,507,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Precision BioSciences by 267.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 391,818 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Precision BioSciences news, COO David S. Thomson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,113.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David S. Thomson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,858 shares of company stock worth $968,660. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

