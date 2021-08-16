Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Valneva SE’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Valneva in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valneva’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.98 million during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VALN. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Valneva in a report on Monday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ VALN opened at $26.65 on Monday. Valneva has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Valneva stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 0.11% of Valneva as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

