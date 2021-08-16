Jeffrey Rittichier Sells 20,000 Shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Stock

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) CEO Jeffrey Rittichier sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $157,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
EMCORE stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.45. 989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.30. EMCORE Co. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21.
EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. EMCORE had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EMCORE Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMKR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen started coverage on EMCORE in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.79.
About EMCORE
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.
Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock
Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.