Jeffrey Rittichier Sells 20,000 Shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Stock

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) CEO Jeffrey Rittichier sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $157,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

EMCORE stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.45. 989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.30. EMCORE Co. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. EMCORE had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EMCORE Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in EMCORE by 139.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EMCORE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 116.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 667,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 359,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in EMCORE during the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMKR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen started coverage on EMCORE in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

