JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will post $1.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the highest is $1.27 billion. JELD-WEN posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year sales of $4.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.44.

Shares of JELD opened at $29.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $31.47.

In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 84,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $2,365,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 605,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after purchasing an additional 217,466 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 48,083 shares during the period. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

