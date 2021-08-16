Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €37.00 by Berenberg Bank

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been assigned a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.58% from the company’s current price.

JEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jenoptik currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €31.00 ($36.47).

Shares of ETR:JEN opened at €29.70 ($34.94) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 40.52. Jenoptik has a 1 year low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a 1 year high of €31.38 ($36.92). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

