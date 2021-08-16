JMG Financial Group Ltd. Acquires 19,083 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,083 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.3% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $23,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 155,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,316,000 after acquiring an additional 418,973 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 43,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 25,731 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $30.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,796. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.07. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

