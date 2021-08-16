JMG Financial Group Ltd. Buys 10,482 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 4.5% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $79,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,057,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,615,000 after buying an additional 182,106 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,217,000 after buying an additional 1,081,072 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,096,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,350,000 after buying an additional 83,662 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,998,000 after buying an additional 397,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,949,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,255,000 after buying an additional 13,588 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.48. 3,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,616. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $108.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

