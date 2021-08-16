JMG Financial Group Ltd. Buys New Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.47. The stock had a trading volume of 17,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,128. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.06. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

