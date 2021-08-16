JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $5.08 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,413 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises 0.3% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Quadratic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340,106 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,850 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,355,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,407,000 after purchasing an additional 763,540 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 914,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,916,000 after purchasing an additional 689,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,828,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $63.34. The stock had a trading volume of 160,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,478. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $60.31 and a twelve month high of $63.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.81.

