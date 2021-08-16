JMG Financial Group Ltd. Purchases 9,546 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.3% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,291,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,070,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,723,000 after acquiring an additional 108,254 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 727,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 323,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,215,000 after acquiring an additional 44,298 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $240.11. 612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,011. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $171.02 and a 1 year high of $244.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.