JMG Financial Group Ltd. Raises Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 1.8% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $32,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

SCHF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.04. 28,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,447. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

