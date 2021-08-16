JMG Financial Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,244,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,266 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 12.3% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $218,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 908,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,077,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,913,000 after purchasing an additional 25,040 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.40. 100,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,589,429. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.04.

