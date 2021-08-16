JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 584 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Derby & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 144,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. 55I LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,793,000 after acquiring an additional 17,063 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWV traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $263.24. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,867. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.39. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $186.62 and a 52 week high of $264.32.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.