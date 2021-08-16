JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Equities researchers at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 56.83% from the stock’s current price.

WM Technology stock opened at $13.39 on Monday. WM Technology has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $3,180,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter worth $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $443,000. 14.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

