John L. Brottem Sells 3,500 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $135,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,892.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John L. Brottem also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Outset Medical alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $153,405.00.

Shares of OM stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.80. 918,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 12.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.86.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 314.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,099 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 479.8% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,768 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,185,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,246,000 after acquiring an additional 610,010 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.