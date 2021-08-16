Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Raised by Holloway Wealth Management LLC

Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.6% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,281,758. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $176.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $466.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

