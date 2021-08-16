Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.4% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,299 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after acquiring an additional 28,175 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,967,000 after buying an additional 364,145 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.36. 180,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,281,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $176.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.62.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

